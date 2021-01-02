Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he is looking to sign a centre-half during January after 26-year-old Frenchman Christopher Jullien suffered a long-term knee injury in last week's win over Dundee United. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien is expected to be out for the next three or four months through injury and manager Neil Lennon is seeking a replacement. (The National) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says midfielder Billy Gilmour needs to be playing regularly for Chelsea if he wants to break into the Scotland squad. (The National) external-link

Head coach Steve Clarke will rely on core group of players for this year's Euro 2020 finals as he looks to maintain club spirit in Scotland camp. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

The process of identifying a successor to Shelley Kerr as Scotland head coach will get underway this week, but time is not on the side of the Scottish FA if a replacement is to be in place for next month's scheduled final two Women's Euro qualifiers. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has insisted that his squad's controversial January tip to Dubai is "not a break". (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has described the performance of goalkeeper Allan McGregor in Saturday's 1-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox as "world class". (The National) external-link

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says he thought one of his strikes was in all the way as he curses "world-class" Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.(Herald On Sunday) external-link