The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women14:00Chelsea WomenChelsea Women
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading Women v Chelsea Women

Match report to follow.

Sunday 10th January 2021

  • Reading WomenReading Women14:00Chelsea WomenChelsea Women
  • Everton WomenEverton WomenPMan Utd WomenManchester United WomenP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Bristol City WomenBristol City WomenPBrighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion WomenP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur WomenPB'ham City WomenBirmingham City WomenP
    Match postponed - Other

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women108202791826
2Arsenal Women107123883022
3Chelsea Women86202351820
4Man City Women95312391418
5Everton Women94231715214
6Reading Women103431315-213
7B'ham City Women8305913-49
8Tottenham Women92341218-69
9Brighton Women10226719-128
10West Ham Women92161323-107
11Aston Villa Women8206817-96
12Bristol City Women10028645-392
