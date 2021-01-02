Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1Celta VigoCelta Vigo0

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 17Vázquez
  • 9Benzema
  • 11AsensioBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 18Jovic
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 21Ødegaard
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube

Celta Vigo

  • 13Blanco
  • 2Mallo
  • 4Araújo
  • 24Murillo
  • 15Olaza
  • 14TapiaBooked at 42mins
  • 23MéndezBooked at 10mins
  • 6D Suárez
  • 9Nolito
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 22Mina Lorenzo

Substitutes

  • 1Villar
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 8Beltrán
  • 18Aidoo
  • 27Baeza
  • 29Fontán
  • 31Veiga
  • 32Rodriguez
  • 34Carreira
  • 38de León
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Celta de Vigo 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).

  3. Post update

    Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  5. Booking

    Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo).

  7. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).

  9. Booking

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo).

  13. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

  15. Post update

    Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

  19. Post update

    Nolito (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid17113329151436
2Atl Madrid1411212752235
3Real Sociedad1785426121429
4Villarreal177822217529
5Sevilla158341811727
6Barcelona1574429151425
7Granada157351923-424
8Celta Vigo176562223-123
9Real Betis176292031-1120
10Cádiz165471120-919
11Ath Bilbao165381819-118
12Levante164662123-218
13Alavés164661418-418
14Real Valladolid174671624-818
15Getafe164571217-517
16Elche143741317-416
17Eibar163761216-416
18Valencia163672224-215
19Osasuna153481424-1013
20Huesca161961425-1112
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories