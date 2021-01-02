Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

First Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Celta de Vigo 0.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 17Vázquez
- 9Benzema
- 11AsensioBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 18Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 21Ødegaard
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
Celta Vigo
- 13Blanco
- 2Mallo
- 4Araújo
- 24Murillo
- 15Olaza
- 14TapiaBooked at 42mins
- 23MéndezBooked at 10mins
- 6D Suárez
- 9Nolito
- 10Iago Aspas
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 1Villar
- 5Yokuslu
- 8Beltrán
- 18Aidoo
- 27Baeza
- 29Fontán
- 31Veiga
- 32Rodriguez
- 34Carreira
- 38de León
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).
Booking
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Foul by Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo).
Post update
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Nolito (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).