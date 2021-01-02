Irish Premiership: Heatley hits hat-trick in Crues victory over Point
Paul Heatley bagged a quickfire treble to help title-chasing Crusaders to an emphatic 4-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.
Adam Lecky curled in a first-half opener before the hosts squandered numerous chances to extend their lead.
Fra McCaffrey fired wide when clear through for Point before Heatley sent a a superb volley into the top corner.
Heatley turned home from a low cross and a clinical finish completed his 10-minute hat-trick as the Crues moved four points off the top.
