Irish Premiership: Heatley hits hat-trick in Crues victory over Point

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Adam Lecky watches his shot find the back of the Warrenpoint net
Adam Lecky watches his shot find the back of the Warrenpoint net

Paul Heatley bagged a quickfire treble to help title-chasing Crusaders to an emphatic 4-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

Adam Lecky curled in a first-half opener before the hosts squandered numerous chances to extend their lead.

Fra McCaffrey fired wide when clear through for Point before Heatley sent a a superb volley into the top corner.

Heatley turned home from a low cross and a clinical finish completed his 10-minute hat-trick as the Crues moved four points off the top.

More to follow...

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport