Last updated on .From the section Irish

Curran's last-gasp intervention sees Cliftonville stay level on point with Coleraine

Ryan Curran's penalty with the final kick of the game gave Cliftonville a dramatic 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts.

The match looked to be heading for a draw until Caolin Coyle was penalised for a handball on the line giving Curran the chance to slam home the spot kick and break Dungannon hearts.

The Swifts had taken the lead after half an hour through an Aaron Donnelly own goal before Chris Curran drilled the Reds level on 49 minutes before his namesake Ryan completed the comeback in the 92nd minute.

The result sees Dungannon remain in the bottom two, having been on the brink of securing a point that would have moved them above Portadown.

Meanwhile Cliftonville drop to sixth but remain level on points with fifth-place Coleraine, who jump above the Reds on goal difference having won 3-0 on saturday.

In a low-key first half Dungannon keeper Sam Johnston stayed alert to snuff out the most fluent move of a scrappy 45 minutes, denying Conor McMenamin after the Cliftonville forward linked up beautifully with Ryan Curran.

The hosts went ahead on the half hour mark with a somewhat fortuitous goal, as Mark Patton's excellent back post cross was inadvertently met by Donnelly, who headed into his own net.

The introduction of Joe Gormley after half-time buoyed Cliftonville, who carried a far greater attacking threat in the second period with debutant Rory Hale impressing in midfield.

Captain Curran drilled home an equaliser shortly after the break to create a platform for the Reds to push for a winner, however they came up against an inspired Johnston.

A spectacular save kept out Ryan Curran's point-blank header before Gormley uncharacteristically blasted the rebound off target.

Johnston again denied Gormley in a one-on-one with 20 minutes to go, and looked to have done enough to earn his side a crucial point.

However the final twist condemned the Swifts to their eighth defeat of the season, with the referee pointing to the spot after Chris Curran's goal-bound strike deflected onto the hand of Coyle on the line.