Scotland have lost to Finland twice and Portugal once in their last three games

Scotland's final two Women's European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Portugal will take place on 19 and 23 February.

They travel to the AEK Arena in Larnaca before finishing the campaign at home to Portugal at Easter Road.

Scotland can finish no higher than third in Group E after three defeats in a row ended hopes of qualification.

Shelley Kerr stepped down as manager on Christmas Eve, with a new coach yet to be announced.

