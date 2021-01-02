Joe Ward: Peterborough winger signs new deal until 2023

Joe Ward
Joe Ward has scored 12 goals since joining Peterborough, including two this season

Peterborough United winger Joe Ward has signed a new contract to run until the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old has played 120 games for Posh since joining them in 2018 from National League club Woking.

They include 14 appearances this season, but he is currently recovering from a knee injury that has kept him out of the side since 21 November.

He said: "I can't wait to get back out there and hopefully helping the club to a positive second half of the season."

