Tottenham were seventh in the Premier League table before Saturday's home game with Leeds United

Tottenham have criticised three of their players for breaching coronavirus rules by attending a party over Christmas.

A picture on social media shows Argentina forward Erik Lamela, Spain defender Sergio Reguilon and Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso at a party.

"We are extremely disappointed," Tottenham said in a statement.

West Ham have also reminded Argentina forward Manuel Lanzini, who also attended, of his responsibilities.

Lamela and Lo Celso were not involved in Saturday's Premier League game with Leeds (12:30 GMT), while Reguilon was on the bench.

The Spurs statement added: "We strongly condemned the image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas, particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period.

"The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example.

"The matter will be dealt with internally."

More to follow.