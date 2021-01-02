Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Christopher Jullien came off after getting injured against Dundee United on 30 December

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien will miss up to four months with a knee injury, manager Neil Lennon says.

The Frenchman, 26, collided with a post while making a clearance during Wednesday's 3-0 win against Dundee United and left the field on a stretcher.

Previous injuries have restricted the former Toulouse player to 15 appearances so far this season.

"It's a hammer blow for us really," Lennon told Sky Sports.

"He's very important but it's a bad injury so we're going to lose him for quite a period of time, maybe three to four months."