Ben Doherty joined Coleraine in January 2019 after spells with Derry City and Glenavon

Coleraine midfielder Ben Doherty is set for an extended period on the sidelines after sustaining a broken collarbone in Saturday's win over Carrick Rangers.

Doherty scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in the 3-0 victory in the Irish Premiership.

However he was stretchered off after a collision with Jonny Frazer with 16 minutes remaining at the Showgrounds.

The 23-year-old has said on social media that the injury requires surgery.

Doherty has been a key man for Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and the winger scored the winning spot kick against Maribor in the club's dream Europa League qualifying run in August.

He has netted 10 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season for the Bannsiders, who sit sixth in the league table after an inconsistent start to the campaign.