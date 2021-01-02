Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Ben Pierce was the busier of the two goalkeepers at the Oval

Glentoran survived a late scare to beat Portadown 2-1 at the Oval and move into seventh in the Irish Premiership table.

Patrick McClean and Jay Donnelly netted inside 12 minutes as Mick McDermott's men raced into an early lead.

The Glens missed a number of chances to extend their advantage before Adam Salley pulled a goal back on 80 minutes.

However the hosts held on to make it four league games unbeaten.

Glentoran broke the deadlock on seven minutes when Hrvoje Plum's deep free-kick was met by McClean. Ports keeper Ben Pierce got a touch on the defender's header but couldn't keep the ball out.

Mick McDermott's men doubled their advantage on 12 minutes when Donnelly tapped home from close range after Pierce parried Plum's cross into the forward's path.

Plum's low effort and two attempts by Donnelly - a curling strike and a glancing header - went close again as the Glens remained firmly on top. Luke McCullough should have added a third from close range but the Northern Ireland international was denied by Pierce.

Portadown's best chance of the half fell to Stephen Murray but the striker, under pressure from McClean, skewed his effort wide of the near post.

Portadown respond after restart

Donnelly had another opportunity after the restart but he fired wide from the edge of the area before Stephen Murray headed Ben Tilney's cross wide from close range at the other end.

Plum and Robbie McDaid missed headers of their own before the latter had a penalty appeal waved away by Tim Marshall after a challenge by Ports defender Adam McCallum.

The visitors, who improved in the final 20 minutes, set up a grandstand finish in east Belfast when substitute forward Salley swept home a corner with 10 minutes to play however the Ports couldn't find a second goal to steal a point.

Glentoran's resurgence continues after the win while Portadown remain narrowly above the relegation zone on goal difference after a sixth defeat of the season.