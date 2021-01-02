Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

The impressive Gareth Deane saved a first-half penalty from Caolan Loughran

Coleraine started the new year with victory after a 3-0 win over basement side Carrick Rangers in the Irish Premiership.

Carrick should have taken a first-half lead through Caolan Loughran but Gareth Deane saved the defender's powerful penalty.

Ben Doherty netted his spot kick on 54 minutes when Mark Surgenor caught Eoin Bradley in the area.

Stewart Nixon and Bradley secured the win with late goals.

Carrick almost broke the deadlock in the early stages when Lee Chapman and Michael Smith combined well on the right, which allowed Jonny Frazer to get a flick on goal but Deane kept the on-loan Glentoran man at bay with a smart save.

The Bannsiders created very little and again had Deane to thank on 36 minutes when he pulled off an excellent save to deny Loughran from 12 yards when Lyndon Kane and Jordan Gibson collided in the area.

Subs pay off for Coleraine

Bradley and Nixon were introduced at the break by Oran Kearney and the former was involved in the opener after coming together with Mark Surgenor in the area. Referee Ross Dunlop awarded his second penalty of the match and booked the Carrick skipper.

Unlike Loughran in the first half, Doherty made no mistake from the spot and tucked his penalty into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.

Bradley's low free-kick was then held by Hogg and the striker fired wide from the edge of the area with a powerful drive. Coleraine remained firmly on top and Kane also spurned a good opportunity from 10 yards after being set up by Bradley.

There was a lengthy delay as goalscorer Doherty was stretchered off and Carrick got a second wind after the restart. Michael Smith's low effort was easily held by Deane before the home stopper produced an excellent diving save to deny Lloyd Anderson's long-range effort.

The impressive Deane was again called into action from Frazer's dipping volley but Nixon secured the three points against his former club with a free header from Jamie Glackin's delivery before Bradley tapped home on the line to add a third.

Carrick remain rooted to the foot of the table, four points off Dungannon in 11th position, while Coleraine move into the top half of the table after the win.