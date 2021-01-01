Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jack Byrne has won four senior international caps since making his debut in September 2019.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jack Byrne has confirmed his exit from Shamrock Rovers.

Byrne moved to Tallaght Stadium from Kilmarnock in 2018 and won the FAI Cup and Premier Division title.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Cyprus and APOEL Nicosia, who are managed by former Republic boss Mick McCarthy.

"With the heaviest of hearts, I would like to announce that I've decided to leave Shamrock Rovers," he said.

Byrne thanked Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and his parents in an emotional post on Instagram before adding he will confirm his next move "in the coming days".

"In truth they've changed my life. They made me fitter, stronger and a much better footballer," he added on his time in the League of Ireland.

"They believed in me and helped me feel that I could not just be good but that I could compete with any player at any level.

"They made me relevant to the Irish international squad and helped me fulfil my dream of pulling on the green jersey, a dream that was dead before I met them."

Following a spell in Scotland with Kilmarnock, the former Manchester City youngster joined Shamrock Rovers ahead of the 2019 season and helped the club to a first FAI Cup triumph in 32 years.

An unbeaten campaign in the League of Ireland followed in the season past and he became the first man since Jason Byrne in 2004 to claim back-to-back PFAI Players' Player of the Year awards.