Seven Scottish matches called off after freezing weather
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Arbroath's Scottish Championship match with Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been called off due to a frozen pitch at Gayfield.
The Fife derby between Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers has been postponed for the same reason.
Partick Thistle v Clyde and Dumbarton v Airdrieonians in League 1 are also off.
Brechin City v Elgin City, Albion Rovers v Queen's Park and Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City are the games postponed in League 2.
Scottish Championship
Arbroath P-P Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Dunfermline Athletic P-P Raith Rovers
Scottish League 1
Dumbarton P-P Airdrieonians
Partick Thistle P-P Clyde
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers P-P Queen's Park
Cowdenbeath P-P Edinburgh City
Brechin City P-P Elgin City