Smith has 'a lot of doubt' about Man Utd penalty

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz says he "can't believe" Manchester United were awarded a penalty in their 2-1 win over his side on Friday.

Luiz was adjudged to have fouled Paul Pogba in the second half, with Bruno Fernades then converting from the spot.

Villa manager Dean Smith claimed after the match that Pogba had tripped himself.

"I always support fairer football, with fewer mistakes, but then I stop and see these types of moves," Luiz said.

The penalty decision came shortly after Villa had equalised at Old Trafford.

Luiz posted the video external-link of the foul on Pogba on Twitter, writing: "If we have VAR to help, let's start using it correctly.

"These mistakes can define the future of clubs."

Smith also said that the video assistant referee should have asked on-pitch official Michael Oliver to review his decision.

"I thought it was a penalty at the time, but I looked at it after the game and saw he tripped himself. I don't think it's a penalty," he added.

The loss was Villa's first defeat in six matches, while Manchester United moved level on points with league leaders Liverpool.