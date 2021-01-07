Last updated on .From the section National League

Aldershot Town are 13th in the National League, while Barnet are 22nd in the table

Saturday's National League match between Aldershot Town and Barnet has been postponed because of coronavirus outbreaks at both clubs.

The Shots and the Bees each received a positive Covid-19 test this week, with others at the clubs entering isolation in line with government guidelines.

A new date for the game at EBB Stadium has yet to be announced.

Barnet are scheduled to host Yeovil Town on Tuesday, and will provide an update on that fixture in due course.