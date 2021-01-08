Last updated on .From the section National League

Saturday's National League game between Bromley and Chesterfield has been postponed because of coronavirus cases within the Spireites camp.

The Chesterfield players, management and backroom staff are now isolating in line with government guidelines.

A new date for the match at Hayes Lane will be announced in due course.

Bromley have not played a league game since 12 December, having had three previous games called off because of a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

The Kent club are ninth in the table, one point outside the play-off places, while Chesterfield are three points below the Ravens in 17th place.

Both sides are scheduled to be in action again on 16 January, in the FA Trophy.