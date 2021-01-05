Solihull Moors v Daggers off due to Covid

Last updated on .From the section National League

Saturday's National League game between Solihull Moors and Dagenham & Redbridge has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases at the London club.

A number of Daggers' staff members have tested positive, meaning the entire playing squad are also required to be placed into a period of isolation.

Dagenham have also had their past two leagues fixtures against Dover and Bromley postponed for Covid-19 reasons.

Solihull are hoping to bring forward an alternative fixture for Saturday.