Brora Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Match ends, Brora Rangers 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Line-ups
Brora Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Malin
- 12KellyBooked at 45mins
- 5Nicolson
- 4Williamson
- 3MacDonaldBooked at 63mins
- 14WagenaarSubstituted forMacDonaldat 82'minutes
- 6Gillespie
- 8MacLean
- 19GambleSubstituted forMorrisonat 65'minutes
- 10MacRaeSubstituted forBrindleat 65'minutes
- 9MacRae
Substitutes
- 7Morrison
- 11Brindle
- 20MacDonald
- 21Stephen
Hearts
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Stewart
- 5Haring
- 6Berra
- 26Halkett
- 3White
- 18McEneffSubstituted forHendersonat 59'minutes
- 19IrvingBooked at 71mins
- 29KastaneerSubstituted forBoyceat 45'minutes
- 17Mackay-StevenBooked at 76mins
- 9Gnanduillet
- 7Walker
Substitutes
- 4Souttar
- 10Boyce
- 23Zlamal
- 24Frear
- 28Popescu
- 31Henderson
- 36McGill
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Second Half ends, Brora Rangers 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Tom Kelly.
Substitution, Brora Rangers. Gregor MacDonald replaces Björn Wagenaar.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Tom Kelly.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Colin Williamson.
Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt saved. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ally MacDonald.
Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Dale Gillespie (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian).
Goal! Brora Rangers 2, Heart of Midlothian 1. Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan White (Heart of Midlothian).
Hand ball by Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. Björn Wagenaar (Brora Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.