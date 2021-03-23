Scottish Cup
Brora RangersBrora Rangers2HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Brora Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Brora Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Malin
  • 12KellyBooked at 45mins
  • 5Nicolson
  • 4Williamson
  • 3MacDonaldBooked at 63mins
  • 14WagenaarSubstituted forMacDonaldat 82'minutes
  • 6Gillespie
  • 8MacLean
  • 19GambleSubstituted forMorrisonat 65'minutes
  • 10MacRaeSubstituted forBrindleat 65'minutes
  • 9MacRae

Substitutes

  • 7Morrison
  • 11Brindle
  • 20MacDonald
  • 21Stephen

Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Stewart
  • 5Haring
  • 6Berra
  • 26Halkett
  • 3White
  • 18McEneffSubstituted forHendersonat 59'minutes
  • 19IrvingBooked at 71mins
  • 29KastaneerSubstituted forBoyceat 45'minutes
  • 17Mackay-StevenBooked at 76mins
  • 9Gnanduillet
  • 7Walker

Substitutes

  • 4Souttar
  • 10Boyce
  • 23Zlamal
  • 24Frear
  • 28Popescu
  • 31Henderson
  • 36McGill
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamBrora RangersAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brora Rangers 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brora Rangers 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  3. Post update

    Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Tom Kelly.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Brora Rangers. Gregor MacDonald replaces Björn Wagenaar.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Tom Kelly.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Colin Williamson.

  9. Post update

    Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ally MacDonald.

  13. Booking

    Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Dale Gillespie (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Brora Rangers 2, Heart of Midlothian 1. Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Aidan White (Heart of Midlothian).

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Björn Wagenaar (Brora Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

