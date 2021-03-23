Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers

Match ends, Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 2.
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachieSubstituted forAllanat 59'minutes
- 5Banner
- 6Hamilton
- 3El-Zubaidi
- 7Heaver
- 4Meggatt
- 8WilsonBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 59'minutes
- 11MooreSubstituted forRobertsat 79'minutes
- 10Leitch
- 9Mackin
Substitutes
- 12McGregor
- 14Allan
- 15Docherty
- 16Roberts
- 17Binnie
- 18Kirkpatrick
- 19Byrne
- 22Ryan
- 23Roberts
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 3MacDonald
- 6Benedictus
- 13Spencer
- 14Musonda
- 18Tait
- 21KennedySubstituted forArmstrongat 82'minutes
- 23UgwuSubstituted forVaughanat 74'minutes
- 26King
- 32GullanBooked at 86minsSubstituted forAbrahamat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Armstrong
- 8Hendry
- 9Duku
- 10Vaughan
- 11Abraham
- 12Matthews
- 17Thomson
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Timmy Abraham replaces James Gullan.
Booking
James Gullan (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Daniel Armstrong replaces Kai Kennedy.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Scott Roberts replaces Kieran Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan replaces Gozie Ugwu.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 2. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reghan Tumilty.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces David Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jordan Allan replaces Ross McGeachie.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1. Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dylan Tait following a corner.
Attempt saved. Adam King (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kai Kennedy (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
David Wilson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.