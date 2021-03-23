Scottish Cup
StirlingStirling Albion0Raith RoversRaith Rovers2

Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachieSubstituted forAllanat 59'minutes
  • 5Banner
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3El-Zubaidi
  • 7Heaver
  • 4Meggatt
  • 8WilsonBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 59'minutes
  • 11MooreSubstituted forRobertsat 79'minutes
  • 10Leitch
  • 9Mackin

Substitutes

  • 12McGregor
  • 14Allan
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Roberts
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Kirkpatrick
  • 19Byrne
  • 22Ryan
  • 23Roberts

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 3MacDonald
  • 6Benedictus
  • 13Spencer
  • 14Musonda
  • 18Tait
  • 21KennedySubstituted forArmstrongat 82'minutes
  • 23UgwuSubstituted forVaughanat 74'minutes
  • 26King
  • 32GullanBooked at 86minsSubstituted forAbrahamat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Armstrong
  • 8Hendry
  • 9Duku
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Abraham
  • 12Matthews
  • 17Thomson
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Timmy Abraham replaces James Gullan.

  4. Booking

    James Gullan (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Daniel Armstrong replaces Kai Kennedy.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Scott Roberts replaces Kieran Moore.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan replaces Gozie Ugwu.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 2. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reghan Tumilty.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces David Wilson.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jordan Allan replaces Ross McGeachie.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1. Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dylan Tait following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam King (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Kennedy (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  17. Booking

    David Wilson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

