Scottish Cup
Queen's ParkQueen's Park0Queen of SthQueen of the South0

Queen's Park v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Muir
  • 24Doyle
  • 4Kilday
  • 5Grant
  • 3Robson
  • 21Gillespie
  • 28Carroll
  • 7Longridge
  • 11MacLean
  • 9McHugh
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 6Morrison
  • 10Galt
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Gillies
  • 17Herraghty
  • 19Quitongo
  • 20Baynham

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Ferguson
  • 33Gibson
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Obileye
  • 3Maxwell
  • 6McKee
  • 12McCabe
  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 8Pybus
  • 16East
  • 10Shields

Substitutes

  • 9Goss
  • 13Armstrong
  • 15McGrory
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 19Breen
  • 21McMahon
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rhys McCabe (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

  3. Post update

    Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Queen of the South).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Shields (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Grant Gillespie (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Euan East (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Euan East (Queen of the South).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacLean (Queen's Park).

  14. Post update

    Joe McKee (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).

  16. Post update

    James Maxwell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  18. Post update

    Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Canice Carroll (Queen's Park).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacLean (Queen's Park).

