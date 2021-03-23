Partick Thistle v Cowdenbeath

Match ends, Partick Thistle 3, Cowdenbeath 0.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Wright
- 2WilliamsonSubstituted forMcKennaat 65'minutes
- 21Niang
- 5Brownlie
- 19Tiffoney
- 7CardleSubstituted forMurrayat 64'minutes
- 14Gordon
- 8Bannigan
- 3PenriceBooked at 43mins
- 10RuddenSubstituted forLyonat 76'minutes
- 31MacIverSubstituted forGrahamat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 9Graham
- 16McKenna
- 17Murray
- 20Ocholi
- 22Foster
- 26Lyon
- 28Rodden
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hogarth
- 2Mullen
- 5BarrSubstituted forToddat 45'minutes
- 3Glass
- 10SwannSubstituted forMorrisonat 65'minutes
- 7BuchananSubstituted forMillerat 65'minutes
- 6Herd
- 4Pollock
- 11TaylorBooked at 23minsSubstituted forWatsonat 75'minutes
- 9Russell
- 8HamiltonSubstituted forRentonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Todd
- 14Miller
- 15Morrison
- 16Owens
- 17Pyper
- 18Watson
- 19Renton
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 3, Cowdenbeath 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. James Lyon replaces Zak Rudden.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Lennon Watson replaces Graham Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Brian Graham replaces Ross MacIver.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Cowdenbeath 0. Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kris Renton replaces Oliver Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Robbie Buchanan.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Gavin Morrison replaces Harvey Swann.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Ciaran McKenna replaces Ryan Williamson.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Connor Murray replaces Joe Cardle.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Cowdenbeath 0. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Todd replaces Craig Barr.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Booking
James Penrice (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Graham Taylor (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.