Scottish Cup
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle3CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Partick Thistle v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Wright
  • 2WilliamsonSubstituted forMcKennaat 65'minutes
  • 21Niang
  • 5Brownlie
  • 19Tiffoney
  • 7CardleSubstituted forMurrayat 64'minutes
  • 14Gordon
  • 8Bannigan
  • 3PenriceBooked at 43mins
  • 10RuddenSubstituted forLyonat 76'minutes
  • 31MacIverSubstituted forGrahamat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 9Graham
  • 16McKenna
  • 17Murray
  • 20Ocholi
  • 22Foster
  • 26Lyon
  • 28Rodden

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hogarth
  • 2Mullen
  • 5BarrSubstituted forToddat 45'minutes
  • 3Glass
  • 10SwannSubstituted forMorrisonat 65'minutes
  • 7BuchananSubstituted forMillerat 65'minutes
  • 6Herd
  • 4Pollock
  • 11TaylorBooked at 23minsSubstituted forWatsonat 75'minutes
  • 9Russell
  • 8HamiltonSubstituted forRentonat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Todd
  • 14Miller
  • 15Morrison
  • 16Owens
  • 17Pyper
  • 18Watson
  • 19Renton
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Partick Thistle 3, Cowdenbeath 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 3, Cowdenbeath 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. James Lyon replaces Zak Rudden.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Lennon Watson replaces Graham Taylor.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Brian Graham replaces Ross MacIver.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Cowdenbeath 0. Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kris Renton replaces Oliver Hamilton.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Robbie Buchanan.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Gavin Morrison replaces Harvey Swann.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Ciaran McKenna replaces Ryan Williamson.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Connor Murray replaces Joe Cardle.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Cowdenbeath 0. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Todd replaces Craig Barr.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Partick Thistle 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

  16. Booking

    James Penrice (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Booking

    Graham Taylor (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

