Nairn County v Montrose

Match ends, Nairn County 1, Montrose 7.
Nairn County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacLean
- 2MacLean
- 5Dingwall
- 4Porritt
- 3McKenzie
- 8MacLennan
- 6Ramsay
- 7Ewan
- 10DavidsonSubstituted forMcConaghyat 80'minutes
- 11McNabSubstituted forMainat 45'minutes
- 9ShewanSubstituted forMackenzieat 62'minutes
- 12Main
- 14McConaghy
- 15Dey
- 16MacLean
- 17Mackenzie
- 20Counsell
Montrose
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Fleming
- 2BallantyneSubstituted forCallaghanat 51'minutes
- 17Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 12Cochrane
- 20Mochrie
- 6MassonSubstituted forRennieat 54'minutes
- 11Milne
- 10McLeanSubstituted forHawkeat 45'minutes
- 16Johnston
- 4Allan
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 9Hawke
- 15Campbell
- 19Callaghan
- 21Lennox
- 22Ballantyne
- 23Rennie
- Gavin Ross
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away14
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Second Half ends, Nairn County 1, Montrose 7.
Attempt saved. Seamus McConaghy (Nairn County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Nairn County. Conceded by Aidan Quinn.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kenny McKenzie.
Corner, Nairn County. Conceded by Aidan Quinn.
Attempt blocked. Tom MacLennan (Nairn County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Chris Mochrie (Montrose).
Post update
Cohen Ramsay (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Nairn County 1, Montrose 7. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Nairn County. Seamus McConaghy replaces Scott Davidson.
Attempt missed. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Attempt saved. Glenn Main (Nairn County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).
Max Ewan (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).
Cohen Ramsay (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Nairn County 1, Montrose 6. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Milne.
Attempt missed. Tom MacLennan (Nairn County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Chris Mochrie (Montrose).