Scottish Cup
Nairn CountyNairn County1MontroseMontrose7

Nairn County v Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Nairn County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacLean
  • 2MacLean
  • 5Dingwall
  • 4Porritt
  • 3McKenzie
  • 8MacLennan
  • 6Ramsay
  • 7Ewan
  • 10DavidsonSubstituted forMcConaghyat 80'minutes
  • 11McNabSubstituted forMainat 45'minutes
  • 9ShewanSubstituted forMackenzieat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Main
  • 14McConaghy
  • 15Dey
  • 16MacLean
  • 17Mackenzie
  • 20Counsell

Montrose

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2BallantyneSubstituted forCallaghanat 51'minutes
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 12Cochrane
  • 20Mochrie
  • 6MassonSubstituted forRennieat 54'minutes
  • 11Milne
  • 10McLeanSubstituted forHawkeat 45'minutes
  • 16Johnston

Substitutes

  • 4Allan
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 9Hawke
  • 15Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Lennox
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 23Rennie
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamNairn CountyAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away14
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nairn County 1, Montrose 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nairn County 1, Montrose 7.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Seamus McConaghy (Nairn County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Nairn County. Conceded by Aidan Quinn.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kenny McKenzie.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Nairn County. Conceded by Aidan Quinn.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom MacLennan (Nairn County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mochrie (Montrose).

  9. Post update

    Cohen Ramsay (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Nairn County 1, Montrose 7. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Nairn County. Seamus McConaghy replaces Scott Davidson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is too high.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Glenn Main (Nairn County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).

  15. Post update

    Max Ewan (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).

  17. Post update

    Cohen Ramsay (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Nairn County 1, Montrose 6. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Milne.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom MacLennan (Nairn County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mochrie (Montrose).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories