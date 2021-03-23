Scottish Cup
MortonGreenock Morton0DunfermlineDunfermline0

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20McAdams
  • 5McGinty
  • 4McLean
  • 2Ledger
  • 16Strapp
  • 17Lyon
  • 6Jacobs
  • 27Hynes
  • 15McGuffieSubstituted forOliverat 75'minutes
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 23SterlingSubstituted forOrsiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11Oliver
  • 12Orsi
  • 18Blues
  • 19Colville
  • 22Easdale
  • 28McGrattan
  • 31Wylie

Dunfermline

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 22Mayo
  • 5Murray
  • 3Edwards
  • 24McInroySubstituted forWilsonat 65'minutes
  • 16WhittakerSubstituted forThomasat 76'minutes
  • 26ToddSubstituted forMurrayat 60'minutes
  • 10McManus
  • 7O'Hara
  • 14McCann

Substitutes

  • 9Wighton
  • 15Wilson
  • 18Allan
  • 20Gill
  • 21Murray
  • 23Thomas
  • 25Banks
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    First Half Extra Time begins Morton 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morton 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Dom Thomas replaces Steven Whittaker.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Gary Oliver replaces Craig McGuffie.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Kalvin Orsi replaces Kazaiah Sterling.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Iain Wilson replaces Kerr McInroy.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Fraser Murray replaces Matthew Todd.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Morton 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Morton 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

