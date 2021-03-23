Scottish Cup
Buckie ThistleBuckie Thistle1Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle2

Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Buckie Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bell
  • 19Munro
  • 5MacKinnonSubstituted forMorrisonat 69'minutes
  • 18Murray
  • 14McLauchlan
  • 7Fraser
  • 15Pugh
  • 17Barry
  • 11Urquhart
  • 8MacLeodBooked at 35minsSubstituted forMurrayat 75'minutes
  • 13Cowie

Substitutes

  • 2Wood
  • 4Morrison
  • 12Herbert
  • 16Murray
  • 20Goodall
  • 22Davidson

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21MacKay
  • 26Fyffe
  • 25Nicolson
  • 24Deas
  • 3McHattieSubstituted forHarperat 60'minutes
  • 12MacGregorBooked at 83mins
  • 4Welsh
  • 18Allardice
  • 27MacKay
  • 17Storey
  • 7KeatingsSubstituted forSutherlandat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ridgers
  • 11Sutherland
  • 16Harper
  • 19Lyall
  • 32Riddle
  • 33Davies
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamBuckie ThistleAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Callum Murray replaces Kyle MacLeod.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Shane Sutherland replaces James Keatings.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Sam Morrison replaces Lewis MacKinnon because of an injury.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Cameron Harper replaces Kevin McHattie because of an injury.

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Ryan Fyffe.

  9. Booking

    Kyle MacLeod (Buckie Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Harry Nicolson.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Keatings.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Max Barry.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 1. Jack Murray (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Buckie Thistle 0, Inverness CT 1. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

