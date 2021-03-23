Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Buckie Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bell
- 19Munro
- 5MacKinnonSubstituted forMorrisonat 69'minutes
- 18Murray
- 14McLauchlan
- 7Fraser
- 15Pugh
- 17Barry
- 11Urquhart
- 8MacLeodBooked at 35minsSubstituted forMurrayat 75'minutes
- 13Cowie
Substitutes
- 2Wood
- 4Morrison
- 12Herbert
- 16Murray
- 20Goodall
- 22Davidson
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 21MacKay
- 26Fyffe
- 25Nicolson
- 24Deas
- 3McHattieSubstituted forHarperat 60'minutes
- 12MacGregorBooked at 83mins
- 4Welsh
- 18Allardice
- 27MacKay
- 17Storey
- 7KeatingsSubstituted forSutherlandat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ridgers
- 11Sutherland
- 16Harper
- 19Lyall
- 32Riddle
- 33Davies
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Booking
Substitution
Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Callum Murray replaces Kyle MacLeod.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Shane Sutherland replaces James Keatings.
Substitution
Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Sam Morrison replaces Lewis MacKinnon because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Cameron Harper replaces Kevin McHattie because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2.
Post update
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Ryan Fyffe.
Booking
Kyle MacLeod (Buckie Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Harry Nicolson.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Keatings.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Max Barry.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 1. Jack Murray (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 0, Inverness CT 1. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.