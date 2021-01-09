Scottish Cup
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts18:00StranraerStranraer
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Kelty Hearts v Stranraer

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Stevenson
  • 4Hooper
  • 5Hill
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Reilly
  • 8Tidser
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 11Philp
  • 10Easton
  • 9Austin

Substitutes

  • 12Cooney
  • 14Shanley
  • 15Anderson
  • 16Reid
  • 21Donaldson

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 8Gallagher
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Sonkur
  • 4Cummins
  • 17Paton
  • 15Millar
  • 6McManus
  • 10Stirling
  • 9Duffy
  • 19Orr

Substitutes

  • 3Burns
  • 7Hilton
  • 11Vitoria
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Devitt
  • 20Yates
  • 21Walker
Referee:
Lorraine Watson

Saturday 9th January 2021

