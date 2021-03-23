Scottish Cup
KeithKeith0ClydeClyde2

Keith v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Keith

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simpson
  • 2Young
  • 5Spink
  • 6Robertson
  • 3Smith
  • 7Brownie
  • 8Strachan
  • 4Yunas
  • 11Duncan
  • 9KeithSubstituted forWattat 70'minutes
  • 10SelfridgeSubstituted forGrayat 31'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Watt
  • 14Gray
  • 15MacAskill
  • 16Stewart
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Hutcheon
  • 19Yeats
  • 20Porteous
  • 21Dey

Clyde

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2BainBooked at 62minsSubstituted forJackat 69'minutes
  • 12Howie
  • 5Rumsby
  • 15Otoo
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 19NicollBooked at 57mins
  • 8LamontSubstituted forJamiesonat 65'minutes
  • 14Cunningham
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11LoveSubstituted forThomsonat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4McNiff
  • 10Jamieson
  • 16Robertson
  • 18Thomson
  • 20Jack
  • 21Vajs
  • 22Munro
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamKeithAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Otoo (Clyde).

  2. Post update

    Scott Gray (Keith) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Greg Simpson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Cunningham (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Duncan (Keith) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ryan Robertson.

  10. Post update

    Ross Cunningham (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Smith (Keith).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Greg Simpson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Jamieson (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Robertson (Keith).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

  17. Post update

    Liam Strachan (Keith) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Keith. Logan Watt replaces Cameron Keith.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Joshua Jack replaces Jamie Bain.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Bain (Clyde).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories