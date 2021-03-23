Keith v Clyde

Foul by Ewan Otoo (Clyde).
Line-ups
Keith
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Simpson
- 2Young
- 5Spink
- 6Robertson
- 3Smith
- 7Brownie
- 8Strachan
- 4Yunas
- 11Duncan
- 9KeithSubstituted forWattat 70'minutes
- 10SelfridgeSubstituted forGrayat 31'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Watt
- 14Gray
- 15MacAskill
- 16Stewart
- 17Thomson
- 18Hutcheon
- 19Yeats
- 20Porteous
- 21Dey
Clyde
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mitchell
- 2BainBooked at 62minsSubstituted forJackat 69'minutes
- 12Howie
- 5Rumsby
- 15Otoo
- 6Cuddihy
- 19NicollBooked at 57mins
- 8LamontSubstituted forJamiesonat 65'minutes
- 14Cunningham
- 9Goodwillie
- 11LoveSubstituted forThomsonat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4McNiff
- 10Jamieson
- 16Robertson
- 18Thomson
- 20Jack
- 21Vajs
- 22Munro
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Scott Gray (Keith) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Greg Simpson.
Attempt saved. Ross Cunningham (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Liam Duncan (Keith) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ryan Robertson.
Ross Cunningham (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Smith (Keith).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Greg Simpson.
Attempt saved. Lewis Jamieson (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Robertson (Keith).
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Liam Strachan (Keith) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Keith. Logan Watt replaces Cameron Keith.
Substitution, Clyde. Joshua Jack replaces Jamie Bain.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Clyde).