Formartine United v Annan Athletic

Line-ups
Formartine United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Main
- 2Crawford
- 3Smith
- 4Anderson
- 5McKeown
- 7RodgerBooked at 77mins
- 6Kelly
- 8Smith
- 11ParkSubstituted forGethinsat 79'minutes
- 10NorrisSubstituted forGreigat 68'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 12Fraser
- 14Lawson
- 15Lawrence
- 16Greig
- 17Anderson
- 18Gethins
- 19Lisle
- 21MacDonald
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Kinnear
- 2Fulton
- 3Clark
- 4Fleming
- 5Douglas
- 7WallaceBooked at 69mins
- 6Hunter
- 8LowdonSubstituted forLoveat 45'minutes
- 11McCawBooked at 11minsSubstituted forDochertyat 76'minutes
- 10WrightSubstituted forAndersonat 61'minutes
- 9SmithBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Love
- 15Docherty
- 16Anderson
- 18Emerson
- 19Currie
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Graeme Rodger (Formartine United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Mark Docherty replaces Alexander McCaw.
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Formartine United. Andrew Greig replaces Aaron Norris.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Iain Anderson replaces Maxwell Wright.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ross Love replaces Jordan Lowdon.
Second Half begins Formartine United 1, Annan Athletic 1.
First Half ends, Formartine United 1, Annan Athletic 1.
Goal! Formartine United 1, Annan Athletic 1. Garry Wood (Formartine United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Smith.
Alexander McCaw (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Formartine United 0, Annan Athletic 1. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Wallace.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.