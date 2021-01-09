Scottish Cup
East FifeEast Fife15:00Tranent JuniorsTranent Juniors
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Tranent Juniors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Long
  • 4Murdoch
  • 6Watson
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 7Denholm
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 9Wallace
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5Dunlop
  • 12Swanson
  • 17Mathieson
  • 18Newton
  • 19Mclaughlin
  • 21Hart

Tranent Juniors

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Adams
  • 2Whitson
  • 4McKenzie
  • 5Miller
  • 3Greig
  • 8Craigie
  • 6Miller
  • 7Watson
  • 10Murphy
  • 11Thomson
  • 9Paterson

Substitutes

  • 12Ponton
  • 14Renton
  • 15Reilly
  • 16Lander
  • 17Chesser
  • 21Moffat
Referee:
Barry Cook

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th January 2021

Top Stories