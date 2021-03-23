Scottish Cup
DumbartonDumbarton4HuntlyHuntly0

Dumbarton v Huntly

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Smith
  • 12Wardrop
  • 2McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 18McAllisterBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBrindleyat 72'minutes
  • 8Forbes
  • 6CarswellBooked at 33mins
  • 16WedderburnSubstituted forLanganat 72'minutes
  • 24CrossanSubstituted forDuthieat 78'minutes
  • 11Frizzell
  • 14Wilson

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4Langan
  • 10Jones
  • 15Duthie
  • 17Brindley

Huntly

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Storrier
  • 19ThoirsSubstituted forMcKeownat 45'minutes
  • 4Bowden
  • 5Johnstone
  • 16Gauld
  • 17ThomasBooked at 67mins
  • 6Murison
  • 8BoothSubstituted forElphinstoneat 60'minutes
  • 20MatthewSubstituted forMacDonaldat 84'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 7StillBooked at 43mins
  • 9McGowan

Substitutes

  • 1Robertshaw
  • 3Hay
  • 10Alberts
  • 11McGinlay
  • 12McKeown
  • 14Elphinstone
  • 15MacDonald
  • 18Manson
  • 22Boylan
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamHuntly
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home12
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dumbarton 4, Huntly 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dumbarton 4, Huntly 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Glenn Murison.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gavin Elphinstone.

  6. Booking

    Liam MacDonald (Huntly) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Liam MacDonald (Huntly).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  10. Post update

    Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Reece McKeown (Huntly).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Huntly. Liam MacDonald replaces Cai Matthew.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Huntly. Conceded by Chris Smith.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gary McGowan (Huntly) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton).

  16. Post update

    Gary McGowan (Huntly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Rhys Thomas.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gavin Elphinstone (Huntly) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Conner Duthie replaces PJ Crossan.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Dumbarton 4, Huntly 0. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Adam Frizzell.

