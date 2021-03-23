Dumbarton v Huntly

Match ends, Dumbarton 4, Huntly 0.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Smith
- 12Wardrop
- 2McGeever
- 5Neill
- 18McAllisterBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBrindleyat 72'minutes
- 8Forbes
- 6CarswellBooked at 33mins
- 16WedderburnSubstituted forLanganat 72'minutes
- 24CrossanSubstituted forDuthieat 78'minutes
- 11Frizzell
- 14Wilson
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 4Langan
- 10Jones
- 15Duthie
- 17Brindley
Huntly
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Storrier
- 19ThoirsSubstituted forMcKeownat 45'minutes
- 4Bowden
- 5Johnstone
- 16Gauld
- 17ThomasBooked at 67mins
- 6Murison
- 8BoothSubstituted forElphinstoneat 60'minutes
- 20MatthewSubstituted forMacDonaldat 84'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 7StillBooked at 43mins
- 9McGowan
Substitutes
- 1Robertshaw
- 3Hay
- 10Alberts
- 11McGinlay
- 12McKeown
- 14Elphinstone
- 15MacDonald
- 18Manson
- 22Boylan
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 4, Huntly 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Glenn Murison.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gavin Elphinstone.
Booking
Liam MacDonald (Huntly) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam MacDonald (Huntly).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Reece McKeown (Huntly).
Substitution
Substitution, Huntly. Liam MacDonald replaces Cai Matthew.
Post update
Corner, Huntly. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gary McGowan (Huntly) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton).
Post update
Gary McGowan (Huntly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Rhys Thomas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gavin Elphinstone (Huntly) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Conner Duthie replaces PJ Crossan.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 4, Huntly 0. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Adam Frizzell.