Scottish Cup
ArbroathArbroath1FalkirkFalkirk2

Arbroath v Falkirk

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 22PignatielloSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutes
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 16Moore
  • 28Craigen
  • 12StewartSubstituted forMcKennaat 85'minutes
  • 11LinnSubstituted forWilliamsonat 31'minutesBooked at 36mins
  • 19Hamilton
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 8McKenna
  • 18Williamson
  • 21Gallacher

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mutch
  • 19Deveney
  • 4Hall
  • 72McClellandBooked at 49minsSubstituted forDixonat 79'minutes
  • 15Neilson
  • 14GomisSubstituted forFotheringhamat 71'minutes
  • 17Leitch
  • 21Telfer
  • 10Dowds
  • 18Sammon
  • 16Francis

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 9Keena
  • 20Laverty
  • 22Sneddon
  • 24Fotheringham
  • 25Cantley
  • 38Morrison
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arbroath 1, Falkirk 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Falkirk 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Akeel Francis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 1, Falkirk 2. Kai Fotheringham (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Scott Stewart.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Gold.

  8. Post update

    Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

  9. Post update

    Kai Fotheringham (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Paul Dixon replaces Kyle McClelland.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Arbroath) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle McClelland.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle McClelland.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ricky Little (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Kai Fotheringham replaces Morgaro Gomis.

  17. Post update

    Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  18. Post update

    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McClelland (Falkirk).

  20. Post update

    James Craigen (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories