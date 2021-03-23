Arbroath v Falkirk

Match ends, Arbroath 1, Falkirk 2.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 22PignatielloSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutes
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 16Moore
- 28Craigen
- 12StewartSubstituted forMcKennaat 85'minutes
- 11LinnSubstituted forWilliamsonat 31'minutesBooked at 36mins
- 19Hamilton
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 8McKenna
- 18Williamson
- 21Gallacher
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mutch
- 19Deveney
- 4Hall
- 72McClellandBooked at 49minsSubstituted forDixonat 79'minutes
- 15Neilson
- 14GomisSubstituted forFotheringhamat 71'minutes
- 17Leitch
- 21Telfer
- 10Dowds
- 18Sammon
- 16Francis
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 9Keena
- 20Laverty
- 22Sneddon
- 24Fotheringham
- 25Cantley
- 38Morrison
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Falkirk 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Akeel Francis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Falkirk 2. Kai Fotheringham (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Scott Stewart.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Gold.
Post update
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Post update
Kai Fotheringham (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Paul Dixon replaces Kyle McClelland.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Arbroath) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle McClelland.
Post update
Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle McClelland.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ricky Little (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Kai Fotheringham replaces Morgaro Gomis.
Post update
Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle McClelland (Falkirk).
Post update
James Craigen (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.