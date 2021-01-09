Forfar Athletic v Linlithgow Rose

ForfarForfar Athletic15:00Linlithgow RoseLinlithgow Rose
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Coll
- 4Irvine
- 5Meechan
- 3MacKenzie
- 10Barr
- 8MacKintosh
- 7Hoti
- 6Thomas
- 9Doris
- 11Shepherd
Substitutes
- 12Dalling
- 14Scally
- 15Allan
- 16Antoniazzi
- 17Hill
- 19Fotheringham
- 21Hoban
Linlithgow Rose
Formation 4-5-1
- 21Schwake
- 2Stevenson
- 4Thom
- 5Brownlie
- 7Ronald
- 8MacLennan
- 15Cairns
- 28Bembo
- 11Wilson
- 10Coyne
Substitutes
- 1Hogarth
- 6Nimmo
- 9Strickland
- 12Hare
- 14Strang
- 20Watt
- 22Crawford
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham