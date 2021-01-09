Scottish Cup
ForfarForfar Athletic15:00Linlithgow RoseLinlithgow Rose
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Linlithgow Rose

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Coll
  • 4Irvine
  • 5Meechan
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 10Barr
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 7Hoti
  • 6Thomas
  • 9Doris
  • 11Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 12Dalling
  • 14Scally
  • 15Allan
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 17Hill
  • 19Fotheringham
  • 21Hoban

Linlithgow Rose

Formation 4-5-1

  • 21Schwake
  • 2Stevenson
  • 4Thom
  • 5Brownlie
  • 7Ronald
  • 8MacLennan
  • 15Cairns
  • 28Bembo
  • 11Wilson
  • 10Coyne

Substitutes

  • 1Hogarth
  • 6Nimmo
  • 9Strickland
  • 12Hare
  • 14Strang
  • 20Watt
  • 22Crawford
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Saturday 9th January 2021

