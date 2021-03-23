Scottish Cup
ElginElgin City0AyrAyr United4

Elgin City v Ayr United

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McHale
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4SparkBooked at 72mins
  • 3MacPheeSubstituted forMcHardyat 46'minutes
  • 11MailerBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSopelat 46'minutes
  • 6MacEwan
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 10DingwallSubstituted forPetersat 63'minutes
  • 9Osadolor

Substitutes

  • 12Loveland
  • 14Peters
  • 15Sopel
  • 16McHardy
  • 17MacBeath
  • 18Wilson
  • 19Jamieson
  • 21Kelly

Ayr

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 2Houston
  • 30Baird
  • 17NdabaSubstituted forRoscoe-Byrneat 39'minutes
  • 3Reading
  • 8MillerBooked at 78mins
  • 11McCowan
  • 10Walsh
  • 18Chalmers
  • 14SmithSubstituted forBarjonasat 67'minutes
  • 7MoffatSubstituted forMcKenzieat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 6Murdoch
  • 19Zanatta
  • 20Hewitt
  • 22McKenzie
  • 28Barjonas
  • 29Urminsky
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Michael Miller (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie replaces Michael Moffat.

  3. Booking

    Euan Spark (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Jamie Barjonas replaces Cammy Smith.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Josh Peters replaces Tony Dingwall.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Aidan Sopel replaces Angus Mailer.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Darryl McHardy replaces Archie MacPhee.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Elgin City 0, Ayr United 4.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Ayr United 4.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Elgin City 0, Ayr United 4. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Sam Roscoe-Byrne replaces Corrie Ndaba because of an injury.

  12. Booking

    Angus Mailer (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Elgin City 0, Ayr United 3. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Elgin City 0, Ayr United 2. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Elgin City 0, Ayr United 1. Joe Chalmers (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Miller.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

