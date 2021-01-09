Homepage
SAT 09 Jan 2021
Scottish Cup
Dundee
Dundee
19:45
Bonnyrigg Rose
Bonnyrigg Rose
Venue:
Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park
Dundee v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
Last updated on
47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
.
From the section
Scottish Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 9th January 2021
Alloa
Alloa Athletic
2
Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers
3
East Fife
East Fife
5
Tranent Juniors
Tranent Juniors
1
Forfar
Forfar Athletic
4
Linlithgow Rose
Linlithgow Rose
1
Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh
2
Banks O'Dee
Banks O'Dee
1
Peterhead
Peterhead
P
Stenhousemuir
Stenhousemuir
P
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
Kelty Hearts
Kelty Hearts
18:00
Stranraer
Stranraer
Dundee
Dundee
19:45
Bonnyrigg Rose
Bonnyrigg Rose
Arbroath
Arbroath
P
Falkirk
Falkirk
P
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
Buckie Thistle
Buckie Thistle
P
Inverness CT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
P
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
Elgin
Elgin City
P
Ayr
Ayr United
P
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle
P
Cowdenbeath
Cowdenbeath
P
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
View all
Scottish Cup scores
