Livingston v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|22
|20
|2
|0
|57
|5
|52
|62
|2
|Celtic
|19
|13
|4
|2
|45
|15
|30
|43
|3
|Aberdeen
|20
|11
|6
|3
|27
|18
|9
|39
|4
|Hibernian
|22
|10
|6
|6
|30
|23
|7
|36
|5
|Livingston
|20
|8
|3
|9
|25
|26
|-1
|27
|6
|Dundee Utd
|22
|6
|8
|8
|17
|27
|-10
|26
|7
|Kilmarnock
|22
|7
|3
|12
|24
|26
|-2
|24
|8
|St Mirren
|20
|6
|5
|9
|16
|23
|-7
|23
|9
|St Johnstone
|22
|4
|7
|11
|19
|31
|-12
|19
|10
|Motherwell
|21
|4
|6
|11
|18
|32
|-14
|18
|11
|Hamilton
|22
|5
|3
|14
|21
|47
|-26
|18
|12
|Ross County
|22
|4
|5
|13
|13
|39
|-26
|17
