Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v St Johnstone

Follow live coverage from 14:00 GMT

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2220205755262
2Celtic19134245153043
3Aberdeen2011632718939
4Hibernian2210663023736
5Livingston208392526-127
6Dundee Utd226881727-1026
7St Mirren196491522-722
8Kilmarnock2163122226-421
9St Johnstone2247111931-1219
10Hamilton2153132145-2418
11Motherwell2045111731-1417
12Ross County2245131339-2617
