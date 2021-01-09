Dundee United v St Johnstone

Follow live coverage from 14:00 GMT
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|22
|20
|2
|0
|57
|5
|52
|62
|2
|Celtic
|19
|13
|4
|2
|45
|15
|30
|43
|3
|Aberdeen
|20
|11
|6
|3
|27
|18
|9
|39
|4
|Hibernian
|22
|10
|6
|6
|30
|23
|7
|36
|5
|Livingston
|20
|8
|3
|9
|25
|26
|-1
|27
|6
|Dundee Utd
|22
|6
|8
|8
|17
|27
|-10
|26
|7
|St Mirren
|19
|6
|4
|9
|15
|22
|-7
|22
|8
|Kilmarnock
|21
|6
|3
|12
|22
|26
|-4
|21
|9
|St Johnstone
|22
|4
|7
|11
|19
|31
|-12
|19
|10
|Hamilton
|21
|5
|3
|13
|21
|45
|-24
|18
|11
|Motherwell
|20
|4
|5
|11
|17
|31
|-14
|17
|12
|Ross County
|22
|4
|5
|13
|13
|39
|-26
|17
