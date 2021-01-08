Last updated on .From the section League Two

Carlisle United are top of League Two, while Leyton Orient are ninth

Saturday's League Two match between Carlisle and Leyton Orient has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The Cumbrians said the pitch at Brunton Park failed an inspection on Friday "following a week of heavy snow and dipping temperatures".

"With it struggling to get above zero over the past four or five days, we haven't been able to beat the frost," U's club secretary Sarah McKnight said. external-link

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

The fourth-tier game between Salford City and Colchester United has also been called off because of the cold weather.