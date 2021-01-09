Scunthorpe United-Bradford City: Game called off due to frozen pitch
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Saturday's League Two fixture between Scunthorpe United and Bradford City has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
The game, scheduled for a 15:00 GMT kick-off time, was called off following a morning pitch inspection by the match officials.
No new date to rearrange the fixture has yet been announced.
It is a second successive postponement for Bradford, who lost their game last Saturday after a Covid outbreak at Morecambe.