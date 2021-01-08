Last updated on .From the section League Two

Salford are eighth in League Two, four places and points above Colchester

Saturday's League Two match between Salford City and Colchester United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The pitch at the Peninsula Stadium was inspected on Friday morning, with the decision taken to call the game off.

"Based on the referee's report and the temperatures forecasted, the likelihood of the pitch being playable tomorrow is extremely low," Salford said. external-link

It is Colchester's second postponement in a row after their game with Tranmere was postponed due to coronavirus cases.

A new date for the match at Salford is yet to be confirmed.