Lincoln CityLincoln City0PeterboroughPeterborough United1

Lincoln City v Peterborough United

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Palmer
  • 22Eyoma
  • 4Montsma
  • 5JacksonBooked at 16mins
  • 7Edun
  • 8Jones
  • 23BridcuttBooked at 21mins
  • 10Grant
  • 11Scully
  • 20Johnson
  • 17Howarth

  • 3Melbourne
  • 24Gotts
  • 25Elbouzedi
  • 27Rogers
  • 30Roughan
  • 31Long

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Pym
  • 6Kent
  • 4ThompsonBooked at 23mins
  • 5Beevers
  • 19Kanu
  • 8Taylor
  • 12Brown
  • 16Burrows
  • 15Szmodics
  • 10Dembélé
  • 9Clarke-Harris

  • 3Butler
  • 7Eisa
  • 11Broom
  • 13Gyollai
  • 17Jade-Jones
  • 22Hamilton
  • 24Mason
Referee:
Will Finnie

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away11

    Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Attempt saved. Adam Jackson (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorge Grant.

    Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).

    Liam Bridcutt (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).

    James Jones (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

    Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).

    Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United).

    Tayo Edun (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).

    Attempt missed. Remy Howarth (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jorge Grant following a fast break.

    Attempt blocked. Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece Brown.

    Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).

    Foul by Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City21132631181341
2Hull19121631181337
3Portsmouth19105432151735
4Peterborough19112630191135
5Doncaster18103532201233
6Accrington1710342517833
7Charlton209562924532
8Ipswich1810262319432
9Crewe209382521430
10Fleetwood2085728181029
11Sunderland187832314929
12Oxford Utd208483027328
13Blackpool208392023-327
14Gillingham2082102326-326
15Plymouth217592837-926
16MK Dons216782625125
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Bristol Rovers186482027-722
19Northampton2164111936-1722
20Wimbledon205692533-821
21Rochdale185492330-719
22Wigan2054112135-1419
23Swindon2052132541-1617
24Burton2227132850-2213
View full League One table

