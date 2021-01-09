Lincoln City v Peterborough United

Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Palmer
- 22Eyoma
- 4Montsma
- 5JacksonBooked at 16mins
- 7Edun
- 8Jones
- 23BridcuttBooked at 21mins
- 10Grant
- 11Scully
- 20Johnson
- 17Howarth
Substitutes
- 3Melbourne
- 24Gotts
- 25Elbouzedi
- 27Rogers
- 30Roughan
- 31Long
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Pym
- 6Kent
- 4ThompsonBooked at 23mins
- 5Beevers
- 19Kanu
- 8Taylor
- 12Brown
- 16Burrows
- 15Szmodics
- 10Dembélé
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 3Butler
- 7Eisa
- 11Broom
- 13Gyollai
- 17Jade-Jones
- 22Hamilton
- 24Mason
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Attempt saved. Adam Jackson (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorge Grant.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).
Liam Bridcutt (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).
James Jones (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).
Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United).
Tayo Edun (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).
Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Remy Howarth (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jorge Grant following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece Brown.
Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
Foul by Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United).
