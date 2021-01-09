Gillingham v Burton Albion

GillinghamGillingham14:00BurtonBurton Albion
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 35Drysdale
- 3Ogilvie
- 21O'Connor
- 8Dempsey
- 14McKenzie
- 20Robertson
- 10Graham
- 19Oliver
- 17Johnson
Substitutes
- 4O'Keefe
- 5Tucker
- 7Willock
- 12Walsh
- 15Akinde
- 16MacDonald
- 18Mellis
Burton
Formation 4-3-3
- 24Garratt
- 2Brayford
- 21O'Toole
- 17Carter
- 3Daniel
- 4Edwards
- 6Wallace
- 8Powell
- 10Akins
- 9Hemmings
- 22Gallacher
Substitutes
- 1O'Hara
- 7Quinn
- 11Lawless
- 14Varney
- 18Vernam
- 23Eardley
- 25Gilligan
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
Match report will appear here.