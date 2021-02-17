League One
WiganWigan Athletic17:30HullHull City
Venue: DW Stadium, England

Wigan Athletic v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Jones
  • 4Tilt
  • 5Johnston
  • 14Wootton
  • 2Darikwa
  • 12Ojo
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 23Merrie
  • 15Gardner
  • 10Keane
  • 16Proctor

Substitutes

  • 6Whelan
  • 7Clough
  • 9Lang
  • 11Massey
  • 20Dodoo
  • 25Evans
  • 34Robinson

Hull

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Ingram
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Burke
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 10Honeyman
  • 15Jones
  • 33Docherty
  • 7Wilks
  • 27Magennis
  • 19Lewis-Potter

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 11Scott
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 16Flores
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 18Slater
  • 20Crowley
Referee:
James Oldham

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27165640221853
2Peterborough27164743251852
3Hull28154941241749
4Portsmouth27146745261948
5Doncaster25153743301348
6Sunderland271111539241544
7Oxford Utd2613494334943
8Charlton2812794338543
9Accrington25126737271042
10Plymouth2811893943-441
11Ipswich26124103027340
12Crewe28117103635140
13MK Dons28108103833538
14Blackpool25114102926337
15Gillingham28114133640-437
16Fleetwood2898113225735
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Bristol Rovers2776142744-1727
19Rochdale2868144155-1426
20Wimbledon2667132947-1825
21Northampton2867152043-2325
22Swindon2873183253-2124
23Wigan2766152849-2124
24Burton2657143251-1922
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC