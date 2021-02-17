Wigan Athletic v Hull City

WiganWigan Athletic17:30HullHull City
Line-ups
Wigan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Jones
- 4Tilt
- 5Johnston
- 14Wootton
- 2Darikwa
- 12Ojo
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 23Merrie
- 15Gardner
- 10Keane
- 16Proctor
Substitutes
- 6Whelan
- 7Clough
- 9Lang
- 11Massey
- 20Dodoo
- 25Evans
- 34Robinson
Hull
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Ingram
- 2Coyle
- 5Burke
- 24Greaves
- 3Elder
- 10Honeyman
- 15Jones
- 33Docherty
- 7Wilks
- 27Magennis
- 19Lewis-Potter
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 11Scott
- 12Emmanuel
- 16Flores
- 17McLoughlin
- 18Slater
- 20Crowley
- Referee:
- James Oldham
Match report will appear here