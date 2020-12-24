Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Steven Gerrard insists beating Celtic today would not guarantee Rangers the title even though a victory would stretch their lead at the top to 19 points. (Daily Mail) external-link

Neil Lennon admits he faces his biggest derby in 20 years as Celtic player and manager at Ibrox today. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Neil Lennon has called upon his Celtic players to get inside the heads of their Rangers rivals today and leave them with reason to doubt their own title credentials. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic must win at Ibrox today or it's last orders in the last chance saloon for manager Neil Lennon, says the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers must show no mercy or complacency and punish Celtic in today's derby, says former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard urges supporters to stay away from the stadium as the club commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox disaster. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are jetting out to Dubai for a week's warm weather training regardless of the result at Ibrox this afternoon. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor seeks revenge against Rangers after two "devastating" derby losses. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers will plunder Celtic in the wide areas if Neil Lennon sticks with his diamond formation in midfield, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Paul McGinn has raised concerns about the state of the Easter Road pitch and the impact it is having on Hibs' ability to move the ball quickly as they struggle for form at home. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Derek McInnes says he has missed battles with Dundee United as the Aberdeen boss salutes Tannadice legend Jim McLean. (Daily Record) external-link

Midfielder Allan Campbell tells Motherwell's underperforming stars they have to be ready for a scrap against Hamilton. (Herald) external-link