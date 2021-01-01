National League news - January 2021

Last updated on .From the section National League

Ricky Miller spent one season at Port Vale before leaving in 2019

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs.

1 January

Aldershot Town have signed former Dover and Port Vale striker Ricky Miller.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving Vale in the summer of 2019.