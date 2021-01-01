Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Southampton are currently ninth in the Premier League

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at Southampton, running until 2024.

The Scotland international, 28, joined the Saints for £7m from Celtic in June 2018 on a deal due to expire in 2022.

He has made 79 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals, and has started 12 of Southampton's 16 league games this season.

"Stuart is a very smart player and is someone who is important for our team," manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said.