Michael Appleton has steered Lincoln to the top of the League One table with 12 wins from 19 matches

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has tested positive for Covid-19 and will isolate until until further notice.

Goalkeeping coach Steve Croudson has also tested positive and both will miss the League One game against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane on Saturday.

Further Covid-19 tests have taken place with all of those who have been in close contact at the football club and all have returned negative.

"The fixture at Plough Lane will take place as planned," a statement said.

"Michael will remain in contact with the team throughout the match."