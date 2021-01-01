Scottish gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian, Dundee
Assistant Keith Lasley will be given four games to prove he should replace Stephen Robinson as Motherwell manager. (Scottish Sun)
Tommy Wright and Derek Adams are among the earlier front-runners for the vacant Motherwell job. (Daily Record)
Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel has claimed Celtic were keen to sign from from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt before he agreed to a move to Watford. (Daily Record)
Celtic are interested in Sparta Prague's Swedish attacker David Moberg Karlsson, according to reports in the Czech Republic. (iSport.cz)
Rangers and Celtic could renew their interest in Charlton winger Alfie Doughty.(The Athletic)
Hibernian are hopeful of having Stevie Mallan, Jamie Murphy, and Ofir Marciano back for Saturday's visit of Livingston. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Midfielder Charlie Adam is an injury doubt for Dundee's meeting with Hearts on Saturday. (Dundee Courier)