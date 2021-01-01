Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Assistant Keith Lasley will be given four games to prove he should replace Stephen Robinson as Motherwell manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Tommy Wright and Derek Adams are among the earlier front-runners for the vacant Motherwell job. (Daily Record) external-link

Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel has claimed Celtic were keen to sign from from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt before he agreed to a move to Watford. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are interested in Sparta Prague's Swedish attacker David Moberg Karlsson, according to reports in the Czech Republic. (iSport.cz) external-link

Rangers and Celtic could renew their interest in Charlton winger Alfie Doughty.(The Athletic) external-link

Hibernian are hopeful of having Stevie Mallan, Jamie Murphy, and Ofir Marciano back for Saturday's visit of Livingston. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link