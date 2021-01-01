Last updated on .From the section Watford

Watford have signed Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel on a five-and-a-half year contract.

The 26-year-old has joined on a free transfer from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.

He scored 19 goals and assisted 18 more in 28 appearances as the club won the top-flight title for the first time in their history in 2020.

Zinckernagel could make his debut for the Hornets in the FA Cup tie at Manchester United on 9 January.

