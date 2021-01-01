Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham's home game against Fulham was the third in the Premier League to be postponed because of a Covid outbreak

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the way Wednesday's match against Fulham was called off was "unprofessional"

The Premier League game was postponed fewer than three hours before the 18:00 GMT kick-off after Fulham reported a number of positive Covid-19 cases.

"I don't want to speak too much about it. I felt unprofessional, but that is the way it was," said Mourinho.

"We were preparing ourselves for that match and that is disruptive of what is a week of work."

Mourinho posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, showing his players and staff at the club's training ground waiting for a decision on whether the match would proceed.

He captioned the video with a comment saying "best league in the world."

The match was the third to be postponed because of Covid outbreaks among players and club staff, with Aston Villa v Newcastle and Everton v Manchester City also rolled over to undetermined future dates.

The Premier League fixture list is under unprecedented pressure after the season got off to a later-than-usual start and with the delayed European Championships re-scheduled for June.