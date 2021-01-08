League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Accrington Stanley

League One

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City20132531171441
2Hull19121631181337
3Portsmouth19105432151735
4Doncaster18103532201233
5Peterborough18102629191032
6Charlton199552922732
7Ipswich1810262319432
8Accrington169342317630
9Crewe209382521430
10Fleetwood2085728181029
11Sunderland187832314929
12Oxford Utd208483027328
13Blackpool208392023-327
14Gillingham2082102326-326
15Plymouth217592837-926
16MK Dons216782625125
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Bristol Rovers186482027-722
19Northampton2164111936-1722
20Wimbledon205692533-821
21Rochdale185492330-719
22Wigan2054112135-1419
23Swindon2052132541-1617
24Burton2227132850-2213
